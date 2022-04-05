Anand Mahindra shares 360-degree view from top of Mount Everest - Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @ANANDMAHINDRA Screenshot from video shared by @anandmahindra.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's latest tweet will show you the view from the top of world as he shares a 360 degree video view from world's highest mountain Mount Everest.

Anand Mahindra's tweet has come with a message too. The industrialist wrote, "360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.’"

Check out his tweet:

Though the video gives a fresh feeling but many users who replied to the tweet were able to notice the depleting layer of snow over the mountains.

One such user said, "The effects of global warming can be clearly seen in this video. Such small quantity of snow laden peaks and valley. Bare land is visible in huge quantity from the height of Mt. Everest."

Another Twitter user wrote, "This video is alarming...it's like global warming are knocking the door sooner than expected.....eventually our human race is on the verge of extinction like Dinosaur..."

