Tuesday, June 27, 2023
     
  4. Monsoon Rain LIVE UPDATES: Downpour in parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; situation remains grim in Himachal
Monsoon Rain LIVE UPDATES: Downpour in parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; situation remains grim in Himachal

Monsoon Rain LIVE UPDATES: The monsoon has advanced further causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India. IMD has issued alerts for various states citing more showers.

Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2023 7:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Monsoon Rain LIVE UPDATES

The advancement of the southwest monsoon saw several parts of India receiving light showers to heavy and very heavy rainfall. The monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year, the monsoon hit the national capital two days before schedule, and its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the Met office said. Rain brought respite to various regions in India from the scorching heat. However, there are several parts of the country, currently facing landslide and floods situation. Assam floods have affected around 5 lakhs people till now this year. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh is also severely affected due to flash floods. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed traffic snarls on major routes due to landslides. 

 

 

Live updates :Monsoon Rain

