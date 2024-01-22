Money laundering case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren summoned by probe agency for further questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren during his speech.

In the ongoing investigation, the chief minister is requested to appear for additional questioning between January 27 and 31. The investigation agency has formally summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear for another round of questioning in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.

Recorded statement on January 20

The central agency previously recorded Soren's statement on January 20 during a nearly seven-hour visit to his official residence. This recording was conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Investigation continues

Since the recording of the statement wasn't completed on the initial date, the ED has requested the Chief Minister to join the investigation again. The ED team is expected to visit Soren's residence for this purpose, similar to the previous session.

About 25-30 questions asked

During the previous questioning, the ED reportedly posed about 25-30 questions to Soren. The ongoing probe is related to a money laundering case linked to alleged instances of illegal land deals.

Conspiracy allegations

Following the ED's visit on January 20, Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated against him. The nature of this alleged conspiracy was not detailed in the available information.

Earlier summonses and compliance

Prior to this, Soren had skipped seven ED summonses but agreed to participate when the eighth summons was issued. As the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), his involvement in the case is under scrutiny.

Arrests in the case

The ED has already made 14 arrests in connection with the money laundering case, including the arrest of Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011-batch IAS officer who served as the director of the state's social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi. The case involves a significant racket related to the illegal change of land ownership.

The summons and ongoing investigation highlight the continued scrutiny of high-profile figures in Jharkhand regarding alleged financial irregularities.

Also read | Can't reject screening requests of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event: Supreme Court directs Tamil Nadu govt