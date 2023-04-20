Follow us on Image Source : ANI Modi surname case: 'This is blow to arrogance of...' slams BJP as Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea

Modi surname Defamation case: Launching a scathing attack on the Gandhi family, BJP said that the rejection of Rahul Gandhi's plea by the Surat Court is a major blow to them (Gandhi family). Earlier today, the Surat Court rejected the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. While interacting with the media, BJP spokesperson and leader Sambit Patra said that the court's judgment is a slap on the face of the Gandhi family.

"Judgement clarified that the constitution triumphs in India not dynastic politics"

"Today’s judgement clarified that the constitution triumphs in India not dynastic politics. This is a slap on the face of the Gandhi family. Today, Surat court proved that law is the same for everyone and no one is above it. This is a blow to the arrogance of the Gandhi family and a victory for the common people of India," said BJP leader Sambit Patra.

BJP hailed the court's decision

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's plea for a stay on conviction which, if allowed, could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Member of Parliament (MP). While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the Surat court's decision as a "victory" of the judiciary and the people, the Congress said it will continue to avail all options still available under the law.

Judgment will now be challenged in Gujarat High Court

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala further announced that the Surat Court's judgment will now be challenged in Gujarat High Court. He also informed that the sessions court has set May 20 as the date to begin hearing on his appeal against the lower court's March 23 order.

(with inputs from PTI)

