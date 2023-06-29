PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers next week amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz ahead of 2024 LS polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers

Modi cabinet rejig: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3, officials said on Thursday. This comes a day after Modi held hectic deliberations with top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, triggering speculation about a possible reshuffle of his Council of Ministers.

The July 3 meeting is likely to be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September. Notably, the Council of Ministers' meeting will be held days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to begin in the third week of July.

PM, Shah, Nadda hold crucial meeting

On June 28, PM Modi held marathon meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda, among others. The BJP chief's participation in the meeting led to speculation about changes in the government and BJP organisation, including at the state-level, as the party gears up for key Assembly elections due later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

For the past few days, Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh have held several rounds of deliberations on organisational and political issues. Elections are due in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year.

Also Read: Modi Cabinet reshuffle on agenda? PM, Shah & Nadda hold crucial meeting amid buzz over rejig

Also Read: Bihar: Amit Shah addresses rally in Lakhisarai, days after opposition meet

Latest India News