Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Home Ministry extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for next five years

Home Ministry extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for next five years

Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami: The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 19:11 IST
MHA extendS ban on Jamaat e Islami, AMIT SHAH ON exteNSION OF ban on Jamaat e Islami for next five y
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami: The Ministry of Home Affairs today extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for the next five years with immediate effect declaring it as an ‘unlawful association’. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

Amit Shah on ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X and said, "Pursuing PM Narendra Modi's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019."

"Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures," HM Shah added. 

ALSO READ: J-K: NIA carries out raids at houses of ex-leaders of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years in 'un-Islamic' marriage case

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement