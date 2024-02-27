Home Ministry extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for next five years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami: The Ministry of Home Affairs today extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for the next five years with immediate effect declaring it as an ‘unlawful association’. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

Amit Shah on ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X and said, "Pursuing PM Narendra Modi's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019."

"Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures," HM Shah added.

