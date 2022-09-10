Meet Rubber Girl Anvi, a pro at yoga and flexibility, who met PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ANI A 14-year-old girl Anvi with her father Vijay Zanzarukia.

A 14-year-old girl Anvi, suffering from down syndrome with 75 per cent intellectual disability, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. She is popularly known as Rubber Girl, due to her flexibility despite of her medical conditions.

Anvi's father Vijay Zanzarukia said about her talent, "We had lost all hope in life, then discovered Anvi's flexibility. Yoga gave her new life. It is like a dream come true. It was possibly the biggest day of her life when she met PM Modi today and performed yoga in front of him."

"Yoga has been a boon, she practices Yoga every day for one hour in the morning & again in the evening. In competitions, she has performed with other normal children and has won several awards." Anvi's mother Avani Zanzarukia, responded.

She had undergone open heart surgery and she is suffering from mitral valve leakage at present. She has a disability in the large intestine due to 21 trisomy and harsh spring disease. She also faces difficulty in speaking.

Anvi, a resident of Gujarat's Surat, is suffering from Down Syndrome with 75 per cent intellectual disability. She won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on January 24 this year.

She was accompanied by her parents who have arrived in Delhi from Surat to participate in an event on Thursday, later they approached the Prime Minister's Office with a request to meet the PM and they were amazed after they got a call from the Prime Minister's Office confirming their meeting.

He added that she used to call PM Narendra Modi as "Namo Dada". During the meeting she performed yoga in front of him, the PM also appreciated her efforts and blessed her with a great future. He has promised to meet her next time when he comes to Gujarat.

"It was like we are sitting with a family member and he (PM Modi) interacted with Anvi and said he will talk about her in Maan ki Baat. He is a very grounded person with a great gesture," he said.

During the meeting, she also got a signature of PM Modi on her Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar certificate.

