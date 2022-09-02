Karnataka: Akshar Yoga Research Centre creates Guinness World Record in Dhanurasana

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The minimum number of participants set for this record was 250.

Guinness World Record in Karnataka : The Akshar Yoga Research Centre in Bengaluru created history by entering the Guinness Book of World Records on Friday. As many as 285 yoga practitioners aimed for the most number of people performing a yoga pose known as Dhanurasana or Bow Pose for 2 minutes.

The minimum number of participants set for this record was 250 but about 285 participants came together to perform the asana. The yoga practitioners gathered at the Akshar Yoga Research and Development Center at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. The event was guided by Himalayan Siddha Akshar.

All the practitioners who performed this asana had undergone rigorous training leading up to this triumphant attempt. The training conducted as preparation for the feat included learning about the proper alignment of the posture. A number of underprivileged children and specially-abled kids were also trained by Akshar Yoga Master level teachers, especially for this event.

The main purpose of attempting to achieve this record was to spread the message about the power of yoga to the world. This is a demonstration of how you can enrich your life and make it beautiful through the practice of yoga. In order to achieve work-life balance we need to stay in optimal health and yoga is the perfect answer to overall well-being and good health.

The 285 yoga practitioners included professionals working in the corporate sectors while others were homemakers from diverse backgrounds.

