Mathura: Prohibitory orders under sec 144 imposed across city in wake of festivities

Mathura: Authorities in the city on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under sec 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to District Magistrate, Mathura, Navneet Singh Chahal, the prohibitory orders in the district were put in place in view of the forthcoming festivals as well as competitive examinations.

The orders will remain in force till September 18, Chahal said.

He said the orders have been promulgated owing to forthcoming festivals like Hariyali Teej, Muharram, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Radha Ashtami as well as various competitive examinations, panchayat elections and a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions have been imposed on the assembly of five or more people at a place, carrying of arms, running of photostat shops and use of loudspeakers within 200-metre periphery of examination centres, the officials.

They said violation of prohibitory orders would invite legal action.

