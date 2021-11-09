Over 109 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country so far: Mansukh Mandaviya

Follow us on Image Source : AP A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 109 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Tuesday.

The Union Health Minister also informed that under 'Har ghar dastak', healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive. 96 countries have recognised Covaxin & Covishield. People can see the list via CoWIN app.

On Saturday, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 108 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry has underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

