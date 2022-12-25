Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat today.

Mann Ki Baat : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his Mann Ki Baat programme today (December 25).

This is the 96th episode of the monthly radio programme and last scheduled podcast session of 2022 slated for December 25 at 11 am.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited people to share their ideas, inputs and suggestions for his Mann Ki Baat program which is to be aired on Sunday.

PM Modi urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800. Sharing MyGov's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "2022's last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' said that our country is home to the oldest traditions" traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible.

The Prime Minister highlighted how Indian music has been bringing proximity between people not only in India but also abroad. Music relaxes not only the body but also gives joy to the mind, music also connects our society, the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister also gave the example of the Naga Community and the efforts being made by them to preserve and conserve their glorious cultural heritage.

Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio. It will also be telecast on Doordarshan. You can also listen to this program by visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook page. Apart from this, updates will also be available on the Twitter handle of All India Radio and PMO.

ALSO READ: G20 presidency big opportunity for India, must utilise it for global good: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Baat: India doing wonders in space sector, says PM Modi

Latest India News