Manipur: Militant arrested with cartridges, explosives, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image from Manipur

Imphal: A militant was arrested and over 1,200 cartridges and 68 lathode explosives were seized from his possession, police said on Monday (October 23).

The traffic police stopped a car at the Moirangkhom Road crossing in the Imphal West district on Saturday, however, it attempted to flee. The law enforcers managed to stop the vehicle.

When the car was searched, the man was found carrying 573 rounds of 7.62 mm cartridge and 294 rounds of 5.56 mm calibre. He also carried 40 mm lathode explosives, according to a police official.

Man identified as militant

The arrested man was identified as a militant. However, the police did not reveal the name of the organisation he was associated with.

Both the militant and the seized items were handed over to the Imphal police station for further legal action.

The development is significant as the state witnessed sporadic ethnic violence for several months since May this year.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: CBI chargesheets six accused in case of tribal women paraded naked

ALSO READ | CBI arrests four in Manipur youth abduction and killing case, CM Singh assures 'maximum punishment'

Latest India News