Mandya Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Mandya Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mandya is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The state has 28 parliamentary seats. The Mandya seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpete and Krishnarajanagara. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main parties in the constituency. Ambareesh, popular actor, represented the Mandya constituency thrice in a row in 1998, 1999 and 2004. However, he lost the 2009 polls to JDS candidate N Chaluvaraya Swamy. Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna also won the seat three times in 1968, 1971 and 1980.

Mandya Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 17,12,004 voters in the Mandya constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,55,552 voters were male and 8,56,305 were female voters. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 147 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,844 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mandya in 2019 was 822 (799 were men and 23 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mandya constituency was 16,69,262. Out of this, 8,39,052 voters were male and 8,30,121 were female voters. 89 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,236 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mandya in 2014 was 577 (449 were men and 128 were women).

Mandya 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, backed by the BJP, won the seat for the first time with a margin of 1,25,876 votes. She was polled 7,03,660 votes with a vote share of 51.00%. She defeated JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy who got 5,77,784 votes (41.88%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,79,210. Independent candidate ML Shashikumar stood third with 18,323 votes (1.33%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, JDS candidate CS Puttaraju won the seat for the first time. He was polled 5,24,370 votes with a vote share of 43.95%. Congress candidate Ramya got 5,18,852 votes (43.49%) and was the runner-up. Puttaraju defeated Ramya by a margin of just 5,518 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,92,638. BJP candidate Prof B Shivalingaiah came third with 86,993 votes (7.29%) and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) M Krishnamurthy was in the fourth position with 22,391 votes (1.88%).

Mandya Past Winners

Ramya (Congress): 2013 bypoll

N Cheluvaraya Swamy (JDS): 2009

Ambareesh (Congress): 2004

Ambareesh (Congress): 1999

Ambareesh (Janata Dal): 1998

Krishna (Janata Dal): 1996

G Made Gowda (Congress): 1991

G Made Gowda (Congress): 1989

KV Shankaragowda (Janata Party): 1984

SM Krishna (Congress): 1980

K Chickalingaiah (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 3,526 voters (0.26%) opted for NOTA in the Mandya constituency. In 2014, 6,021 voters (0.50%) opted for NOTA in the Mandya constituency.

Mandya Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,79,210 or 80.56%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,92,638 or 71.45%.

Mandya Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Mandya constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Mandya.

Mandya Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,046 polling stations in the Mandya constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,019 polling stations in the Mandya constituency.