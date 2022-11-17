Follow us on Image Source : ANI. WATCH: Man jumps from 6th floor of 'Mantralaya' building in Mumbai to end life, rescued.

Mumbai news : A man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai today (Novemver 17), but survived due to the safety net, police said.

Bapu Mokashi (43) jumped from the sixth floor of the building around 3:00 pm. But he landed on the net which covers the open space below. The safety net was installed specifically to foil such attempts after similar incidents in the past.

Mokashi was rescued from the net by the police and taken to a hospital.

He had not received any serious injury, said the police official, adding that Marine Drive police are conducting probe in the matter. More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: 20-year old student of Zakir Hussain college jumps to death from building

ALSO READ: Delhi student ends life, jumps into Yamuna river from Signature Bridge

Latest India News