Delhi student ends life, jumps into Yamuna river from Signature Bridge

Delhi student suicide: In a shocking incident, a student from Delhi ended his life by jumping from the Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river. The incident took place in the Timarpur area of the national capital, and the Delhi Police investigation has so far revealed that the student belonged to the Karawal Nagar area.

The deceased has been identified has Rajat, who also had a job in Karol Bagh, apart from being a student. "During the investigation, it came to light that, Rajat lived with his family (father, mother and his two sisters) in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. Apart from study, Rajat also used to work in Karol Bagh," said Police.

Due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, divers were deployed and they immediately jumped into the water to save him, but by then Rajat had drowned. After some time his body was taken out of the water.

The police said that on Saturday morning he left the house and while returning to his home he jumped in the Yamuna. "Why he took such a step is not clear yet. The police are investigating the matter," he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

