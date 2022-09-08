Mamata Banerjee alleges 'improper' invitation for Netaji statue inauguration: 'Am I their bonded labour?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Statue of Netaji which is to be inaugurated

Alleging that the invite was 'not proper', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would not attend the inauguration of a Netaji statue in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 28-ft statue of Bose at India Gate in the national capital on Thursday.

"I feel bad they're now making a Netaji Statue in Delhi. What about the statue present before? I received letter from an under secretary stating PM will inaugurate the statue today&you be there before the event commences. Am I their bonded labour?," CM Mamata Banerjee.

The statue is completely "hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools". The team of sculptors was led by Arun Yogiraj. The statue is being installed at the same place where a 'hologram statue' of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by the prime minister to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Bose. The towering statue of Netaji is "one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India".

