Maharashtra to conduct COVID vaccine dry run in THESE districts on Jan 2

Maharashtra to conduct COVID vaccine dry run in four districts on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine in four districts -- Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandurbar districts on January 2, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Friday. He also informed that each district will have three vaccination centers with 25 people for vaccination at each center.

This decision by the Maharashtra government comes after the Center had asked all States and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the vaccine rollout. Earlier on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had announced that the COVID vaccination dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least three session sites. Whereas, some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

The government had earlier conducted a two-day dry run in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab. The COVID vaccination dry run was conducted on December 28 and 29 as a step to prep up before the actual thing takes off.

