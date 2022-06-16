At 4,255, Maharashtra records highest Covid cases in 4 months; 2 are of highly-transmissible Omicron variant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Nandurbar is the only district in the state which does not have active cases currently.

Maharashtra Covid update: Maharashtra reported 4,355 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and three deaths. The daily count of fresh coronavirus infections in the state is the highest in almost four months, data provided by the state health department suggested. The active tally of cases also breached the 20,000 mark.

This is the second consecutive day of Maharashtra reported over 4,000 cases. On Wednesday, the state had logged 4,024 infections. The fresh tally of 4,255 was the highest since February 12 when the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases.

2 cases of Omicron sub-variant

Out of the new cases that were reported in the state, officials said that two cases were of B.A.5 sub-variant of highly-transmissible Omicron variant. According to a report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the two patients were detected in Nagpur.

One of them was a 29-year-old male, while the other was a 54-year-old female and they had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively, the report said.

Mumbai's Covid update

Mumbai reported 2,366 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, while Raigad district reported the third death linked to respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. Nandurbar is the only district in the state which does not have active cases currently.

The numbers

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,23,697, while the death toll increased to 1,47,880, the department said in a bulletin.

As many as 2,879 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the state since the previous evening, pushing up their cumulative count to 77,55,183 and leaving the state with 20,634 active cases, the bulletin said.

The department said 44,695 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,14,72,916.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,23,697; fresh cases 4,255; death toll 1,47,880, recoveries 77,55,183; active cases 20,634; total tests 8,14,72,916.

(PTI inputs)

