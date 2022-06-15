Follow us on Image Source : PTI Satyendar Jain cites 'memory loss' due to Covid 19 during ED questioning

Highlights Satyendar Jain cited memory loss due to Covid 19.

Jain had tested positive for Covid 19 in January 2020.

He was arrested in a money laundering case and was 'confronted with incriminating evidence'.

Satyendar Jain money laundering case: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain cites memory loss due to Covid 19 during a round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency told a local court on Tuesday. Jain had tested positive for Covid 19 in January 2020.

He was arrested in a money laundering case and was 'confronted with incriminating evidence', establishing his association with entities in the case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Satyendar Jain. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order after hearing arguments from Jain as well as the ED.

The agency had taken Jain into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Jain was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday.

Jain was produced in court after the remand by Enforcement Directorate (ED) was over. ED did not ask for further remand, after which Jain was sent to jail. Jain's bail application will be heard tomorrow at 11 am. Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case against Jain, a minister in the Kejriwal government, stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Latest India News