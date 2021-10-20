Trouble brews for Congress in Maharashtra, top leader quits post to protest against recent appointments

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SACHIN_INC Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant resign from post

Senior Congress leader Sachin Sawant has resigned from the post of party spokesperson in Maharashtra to protest against new appointments made by Nana Patole. Patole is the chief of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to reports, Sawant was upset with Patole's decision to appoint Atul Londhe, a former NCP leader, as chief spokesperson of the Maharashtra Congress. Londhe had joined the grand old party in 2016.

Sawant has also removed his designation from his Twitter bio. Reports even say that Sawant has written a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to request a new role in the party.

A Congress veteran of three decades, Sawant is serving as a general secretary in the party and chief spokesperson for 10 years. He was demoted to assistant spokesperson by Patole.

Sawant is considered to be one of the strongest voices in the state to publicly criticise the BJP and the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government.

Nana Patole took charge as the Maharashtra Congress party chief in February this year. He succeeded Balasaheb Thorat. Patole has since then taken several decisions that caused resentfulness among the veterans.

