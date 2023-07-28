Lok Sabha passes bills related to Dental, Nursing and Midwifery; why are they crucial for medical fraternity?

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The bills propose set up of National Dental Commission National Nursing and Midwifery Commission

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023. The government seeks to usher in better quality of nursing and dental education by bringing new laws for the medical fraternity. It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.

What is National Dental Commission Bill?

The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948. It proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country.

What is National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023?

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 proposes to set up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC). The bill also repeals the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

Purposes of the bills

The bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.

What the Health Minister said

Moving the bills for consideration and passing, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said these would help improve the quality of nursing and dental education in the country and strengthen the regulatory framework.

The intention is to improve the quality of education so that the dentists, doctors and nursing staff give best service to people in India and abroad, Mandaviya said.

The two bills were later passed by voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition MPs who were protesting on the Manipur issue.

(With PTI inputs)

