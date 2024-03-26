Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Nath's son Nakul to file nomination in MP's Chhindwara today
Live now

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Nath's son Nakul to file nomination in MP's Chhindwara today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 (Friday) followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 9:58 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES, pm modi poll rallies, Rahul Gandhi, BJP, Congress shiv sena K
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Nath's son Nakul to file nomination in MP's Chhindwara today.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul to file his nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara today (March 26). Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 97 crore voters- 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female- are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to the Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 26, 2024 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ajit Pawar to review preparations for Lok Sabha elections

    Important meeting of all MLAs, ministers and party officials of Nationalist Congress (Ajit Pawar) to be held in Pune today. The meeting is at 12 noon. Ajit Pawar will review the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

  • Mar 26, 2024 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Election Officer shuts down Twenty20 medical shop in Kerala for violating MCC

    The District Election Officer (DEO) here on Monday directed the Twenty20 Association, linked with the Twenty20 political party run by business group Kitex, to shut down a recently opened medical shop offering substantial discounts, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The district collector, who is also the returning officer, pointed out that the private company, the registered association and the political party all share the same logo and the same set of executives. The order came on a complaint filed by two residents, that the medical shop opened next to the Bhakshya Suraksha Market, run by the Kizhakkambalam Grama Panchayat ruled by the Twenty20 party, was in violation of the MCC. "Prima facie, it is revealed that there is a violation of section 4.4.2B(i) of the manual on MCC, and there is a case here which may influence the voters in freely exercising their right to vote by inducement through gratification," the order read.
     
  • Mar 26, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman Diu Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief expelled by Uddhav Group Shwetal Bhat appoints as in-charge chief

    Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman Diu Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Abhinav Delkar Expelled by Uddhav Group. Shwetal Bhat has been appointed as the in-charge chief. Abhinav Delkar, son of late former MP Mohan Delkar and sitting MP Kalaben Delkar, has been ousted from the post of state chief of Dadra Nagar Haveli by the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction. Kalaben Delkar, who was a sitting MP in the Shiv Sena Thackeray group was nominated by the BJP from the Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency in the list announced by the BJP On the other hand, his son Abhinav Delkar has been suspended from the post of state chief of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group for doing anti-party activities.

    (With inputs from Atul Singh) 

  • Mar 26, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala enrols over 3 lakh young voters to the Electoral Roll

    The voters' list in Kerala has witnessed a big jump in the enrolment of young voters ever since the draft list was published last October, shows data. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, over 3.11 lakh youths in the age group of 18-19 years have been enrolled in the state's electoral roll during the past five months. Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Sanjay Kaul, said that the extensive awareness programmes and activities conducted under the auspices of the Chief Electoral Office and the campaigns conducted in the districts under the leadership of District Electoral Officers have collectively contributed to the increase in the number of young voters. As many as 3,11,805 new voters have registered since the release of the draft Electoral Roll on October 23, 2023. The draft list, which previously had 77,176 voters, increased to 2,88,533 in the final list published on January 22.

  • Mar 26, 2024 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Shiv Sena likely to replace sitting Ramtek MP Tumane with former Congress MLA Parwe

    The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to drop Krupal Tumane, its sitting MP from Ramtek Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, and field Congress MLA Raju Purwe, who joined the party on Sunday, instead. The change stems from opposition from ally BJP to Tumane’s renomination, as well as an internal survey, which also cites his bleak prospects due to a lack of connection with the voters and among the allies. The announcement is expected soon as the last date for filing the nomination is March 27 and the polling is on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Incidentally, the Congress has already fielded Rashmi Barve from Ramtek. Parwe, who quit as the Congress legislator from the Umred (SC) constituency and joined the Sena in the presence of CM Shinde, is likely to get the ticket. The party believes that Parwe will be in a position to woo the traditional voters of the Congress. Of the six Assembly segments in Ramtek, which include Umred, Karol is held by the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, Savner by the Congress, Hingana and Kamthi are with the BJP, and Ramtek is held by an independent.

  • Mar 26, 2024 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kamal Nath's son Nakul to file nomination in MP's Chhindwara today

  • Mar 26, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu: Officials seize over Rs 69,000 cash from tourists due to poll code, return it

    Election officials recovered Rs 69,400 in cash from a Punjab-based family in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district where they had come for a vacation. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a woman, carrying her child, breaking down and pleading with the officials to return the money. The election officials recovered the cash from the family during a vehicle check on Sunday as part of the Model Code of Conduct rules. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect when the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha polls' dates on March 16.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement