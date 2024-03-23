Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Opposition shows unity over Kejriwal's arrest ahead of polls
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Opposition shows unity over Kejriwal's arrest ahead of polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Opposition leaders have rallied behind the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies to dismantle the Opposition ahead of the general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2024 9:24 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, AAP, Arvind kejriwal, Congress, BJP, India
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has given an opportunity to the Opposition to show unity ahead of the general elections. Kejriwal is the latest and the most high profile Opposition leader to be arrested in a corruption case lately. The AAP has said that it would not concede and the Delhi government will be run from the jail. Kejriwal was sent on a six-day ED custody on Friday. Kejriwal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital yesterday. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 23, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Will file my nomination for Ramanathapuram parliamentary seat on Monday: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam

    "Cases related to the two-leaf symbol are pending in court. The final verdict will be in our favour and we will contest the next election under the two-leaf symbol," he said.

  • Mar 23, 2024 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Pattern in India similar to Russia and China: Sanjay Raut on Kejriwal's arrest

    "People have chosen Arvind Kejriwal as their CM. So, only people will decide his fate," Sanjay Raut said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement