Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Opposition shows unity over Kejriwal's arrest ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has given an opportunity to the Opposition to show unity ahead of the general elections. Kejriwal is the latest and the most high profile Opposition leader to be arrested in a corruption case lately. The AAP has said that it would not concede and the Delhi government will be run from the jail. Kejriwal was sent on a six-day ED custody on Friday. Kejriwal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital yesterday. Follow LIVE updates here: