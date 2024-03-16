Lok Sabha elections 2024: How security arrangements will take place during polls?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elaborate security measures will be taken for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As India is set to roll out its massive festival of democracy through the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission of India announced a series of stringent security measures nationwide to ensure peaceful polling in all 28 states and 8 Union Territories. Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 10.5 lakh polling stations.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Approximately 1.5 crore polling officials have been deployed nationwide to oversee the electoral processs.

Addressing the much-anticipated conference, CEC Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to ensure a level playing field for all parties. "CAPF is to be deployed adequately and assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts and drones to ensure vigil. Ensuring voters' trust is paramount. Violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators are to be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates through the SUVIDHA portal," he said.

Challenges to conduct free and fair elections

The CEC highlighted the challenges in conducting free and fair elections through four Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations. "Tackling misinformation in today's digital age is complex. We have put certain measures in place to ensure misinformation is nipped in the bud. We're proactive in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news are to be dealt with severely as per extant laws," he added.

The Election Commission has prioritised several key points for ensuring a safe polling process. These include transfer of officials for impartiality, randomisation of polling staff and participation of polling agents at every booth. The aim of these directives is to ensure transparency and prevent of discriminatory action against party workers.

Additionally, 24x7 integrated control rooms and webcasting in sensitive polling booths have been set up. Drone-based checking at borders will take place along with a full surveillance of history sheeters. CEC Kumar also urged political parties to refrain from personal attacks and foul language.

Over 2,100 General, Police, and Expenditure Observers are being deployed for the upcoming elections, said the Election Commissioner, which will oversee force deployment and randomisation of personnel and machines and conduct intimidation-free elections. The Commission also directed enforcement agencies to crack down on illicit money, liquor, drugs and freebies, reporting a surge of 800% to Rs 3,400 crore in 11 states in the 2022-23 election cycle.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections."From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them," he said.

"Elections aim for key outcomes: enhanced citizen participation and zero violence. The Commission strives for reduced repolls, no inducements, clear campaigns, and curbing fake narratives. Ensuring a successful electoral process is top priority," Kumar added. The ECI has also offered 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders, including cVigil which empowers citizens to report MCC violations and assured action within 100 minutes.

What do the numbers say?

According to the Election Commission, there are 97 crore registered voters across India who will vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among them, 49.70 crore are male voters and 47.10 crore are female voters. "We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years," said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The ECI further said that 82 lakh PwDs, 2.2 lakh 100+ and 48,000 third-gender voters will participate in the elections. Over 85 lakh first-time women voters will participate in the elections and 12 states have an elector gender ratio of about 1,000

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The second phase will be held on April 26, the third on May 7 and fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

