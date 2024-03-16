Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at his poetic best in message to people, political parties | READ

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ECI CEC Rajiv Kumar

Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the CEC detailed the facts and figures of the general elections and urged the political parties to adhere to the advisories issued to them. He narratted a few poetries to convey his message to the people and the parties.

"During the campaigning, please do not try to cross the red line. Thisis important because in this digital world, once you say somehting, it remains for hundreds of years. Please avoid creating digital memory of bad words coming from your mouth. Once there is a fight, the thread of love breaks. Rahim had said, 'rahiman dhaaga prem ka, mat toro chatakaay. toote pe phir na jure, jure gaanth paree jaay'," he said.

The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls. With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The polling will be done to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

