Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during the party's Central Election Committee meeting.

The Congress party has announced its plan to hold the next meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CEC) on March 19. This crucial gathering is expected to address various pressing issues and strategies ahead of upcoming political developments. The meeting is likely to discuss several important agenda items, including party's electoral strategies, candidate selection for upcoming elections, organisational restructuring, and policy formulations.