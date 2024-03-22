Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Bhartruhari Mahtab, BJD's six-time MP from Cuttack in Odisha, resigns from party

The development comes hours after the Bhartiya Janta Party announced that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls in the state which means there will be no alliance between the BJP and Naveen Patnaik-led BJD.

March 22, 2024
Bhartruhari Mahtab, Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s six-time MP from Cuttack in Odisha resigned from the party on Friday. Mahtab won six consecutive Lok Sabha elections from Odisha's Cuttack parliamentary constituency in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, Mahtab won the Cuttack seat for the first time by defeating Congress party's Syed Mustafiz Ahmed with a margin of 1,12,694 votes. Mahtab registered victories in the 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Congress candidates Kanhu Charan Lenka and Jayanti Patnaik.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Mahtab retained the Cuttack seat for the fourth time by defeating Congress candidate Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra with a margin of 2,36,292 votes.

Odisha will undergo voting in the state assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.

Also read: Odisha Elections 2024: BJP to contest polls alone, no alliance with Naveen Patnaik-led BJD

