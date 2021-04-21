Fresh lockdown ruled out in Gurugram

Image Source : PTI Traffic jam at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway amid checks at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, after Delhi Government announced complete lockdown for 6 days due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Gurugram.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on Wednesday said that the Covid situation is completely under control as he ruled out clamping a fresh lockdown. Garg warned shopkeepers of strict action if they were found selling commodities at prices higher than the MRP.

"The district administration is monitoring the arrangements related to Covid infection in Gurugram and no one will be allowed to take advantage of this situation.

"We have received complaints against some shopkeepers who have increased the prices of food items and medicines. Taking cognizance of such reports, officials have been instructed to raid such shopkeepers," Garg said.

"Also, strict legal action will be taken against any shopkeeper or businessman who is found to be selling essential commodities or medicines at an unnecessarily high price," he added.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also clarified that the government has no intention of clamping a lockdown in the state.

ALSO READ | Goa imposes night curfew from tonight; casinos, bars, cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity

He appealed to the migrant workers not to leave the state and to continue their work by taking precautions.

"Arrangements are being made to provide beds and other facilities in hospitals for the treatment of serious Covid patients in the district. The number of beds with oxygen and ventilators is being increased in the district.

"Executive Magistrates and Nodal officers have been appointed for monitoring and coordination in the hospitals so that the administration can get the correct information about Covid related issues," Garg added.

ALSO READ | Covaxin 100% effective against severe COVID cases: ICMR

Latest India News