At Advani's birthday ceremony, PM Modi touches his feet, cuts cake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani at his house in New Delhi on his 93rd birthday. As the two met, Modi touched Advani's feet and greeted him on his birthday. Later, he participated in the cake-cutting ceremony. Modi accompanied Advani and his daughter Pratibha during the cake-cutting. The prime minister also presented Advani with a bouquet.

Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda also accompanied Modi to Advani's house and wished him. Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.

Earlier today, in a tweet in Hindi, Modi said Advani, home minister and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, played a significant role in the country's development and also took the party to the masses. He is a "living inspiration" to the crores of BJP workers and also the countrymen, the prime minister said, wishing for his long and healthy life.

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। वे पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ ही देशवासियों के प्रत्यक्ष प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं उनकी लंबी आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

