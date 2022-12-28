Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma set to reveal unheard of stories from his iconic show

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Legends of Aap Ki Adalat to be aired on Saturday, December 31 at 10pm.

The wait for millions of fans of Indian television's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat is finally going to be over. India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma will be back with new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat in the New Year 2023. But before that viewers will be treated with something exciting.

Rajat Sharma is set to unravel never-heard-before, treasured behind the scene stories that happened during the three decades long journey of Aap Ki Adalat. In the special episode 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat', Rajat Sharma will share anecdotes from his hugely popular show over the years.

Rajat Sharma recently shared on his instagram handle an incident that happened when he went to Ahmedabad to invite then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He shared another incident when Shah Rukh Khan told him "sir, I hate you!" on meeting him at the Delhi Airport, a few days post the release of the movie Baazigar. Rajat Sharma will reveal this and much more, on the special show 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat' that is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, December 31 at 10pm.

The show has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Beside, political dignitaries the show also has been seeing many celebs from across genres like Entertainment and Sports. Aap Ki Adalat is only show where all three Bollywood Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir have shared the stage together.

India is waiting with bated breath to see what Rajat Sharma reveals about his celebrity guests on December 31.

Amazing Facts About Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms.

Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre.

Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

