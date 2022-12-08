Aap Ki Adalat's new episodes coming soon! Rajat Sharma reveals details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma interacts with India TV anchor Amit Palit.

Aap Ki Adalat New Episodes: The wait for millions of fans of India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat is going to be over soon. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, who hosts the popular interview show, has revealed he will be back with new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat soon.

In a newsroom chat with Indiatv.news.com, Rajat Sharma said, " People have been asking this for long now when will new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat be aired? I want this to reveal in public for the first time...we will be back soon."

"In 2-3 weeks time, new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat will be on air. I was waiting for the Gujarat, Himachal elections to get over. I am all ready and soon viewers will get to watch new episodes of the show," he added.

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat, has been topping both popularity and TRP charts. Aap Ki Adalat is not only one of most popular shows but also India's longest-running show garnering millions of viewers.

