Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kolkata Uttar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The state has 42 parliamentary seats. The Kolkata Uttar seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Chowrangee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur-Belgachhia. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the Trinamool leader and close aide of Mamata Banerjee, represented the Kolkata Uttar constituency three times in a row in 2009, 2014 and 2019. He won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999 when it was known as the Calcutta North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Kolkata Uttar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 14,44,082 voters in the Kolkata Uttar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 7,94,526 voters were male and 6,49,541 were female voters. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,160 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kolkata Uttar in 2019 was 264 (251 were men and 13 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Kolkata Uttar constituency was 14,33,985. Out of this, 7,97,437 voters were male and 6,36,542 were female voters. 6 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,365 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kolkata Uttar in 2014 was 201 (127 were men and only 74 were women).

Kolkata Uttar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay won the Kolkata Uttar seat for the third time in a row with a margin of 1,27,095 votes. He was polled 4,74,891 votes with a vote share of 49.95%. He defeated BJP leader Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha who got 3,47,796 votes (36.59%). CPM's Kaninika Bose (Ghosh) stood third with 71,080 votes (7.48%). The total number of valid votes polled was 9,50,613.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay won the Kolkata Uttar seat for the second time in a row. He was polled 3,43,687 votes with a vote share of 35.94%. BJP candidate Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha got 2,47,461 votes (25.88%) and was the runner-up. Bandyopadhyay defeated Sinha by a margin of 96,226 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,55,778. CPM candidate Rupa Bagchi came third with 1,96,053 votes (20.50%) and Congress candidate Somendra Nath Mitra was in the fourth position with 1,30,783 votes (13.68%).

Kolkata Uttar Past Winners

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC): 2014

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC): 2009

Northern parts of Kolkata in subsequent years merged in to Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency after 2008.

Sudhangshu Seal (CPM): 2004

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC): 1999

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC): 1998

Debi Prasad Pal (Congress): 1996

Debi Prasad Pal (Congress): 1991

Debi Prasad Pal (Congress): 1989

Ashoke Kumar Sen (Congress): 1984

Ashoke Kumar Sen (Congress): 1980

Bijoy Singh Nahar (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 6,736 voters (0.71%) opted for NOTA in the Kolkata Uttar constituency. In 2014, 9,103 voters (0.95%) opted for NOTA in the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Kolkata Uttar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,50,613 or 65.83%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,55,778 or 66.65%.

Kolkata Uttar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 19 in the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 12 in Kolkata Uttar.

Kolkata Uttar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,862 polling stations in the Kolkata Uttar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,859 polling stations in the Kolkata Uttar constituency.