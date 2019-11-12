Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
Kerala youth commits suicide over relationship with girl

  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2019 14:52 IST

Image Source : PTI

Representational image

A youth who was lynched reportedly over a relationship with a female friend committed suicide by consuming poison here. His lady friend hearing the news also attempted suicide and is now battling for her life in hospital.

According to the friend of the deceased, Shahir, 22, was beaten up black and blue on Sunday by a group of men known to his lady friend on Sunday night.

Following the intervention of his mother and his brother who arrived at the scene, he was freed and after reaching home he locked himself up in his room.

Suspecting something amiss, the relatives, after opening the door, found Shahir unconscious and was taken to a hospital, as he had consumed poison.

He died in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Hearing the news, his lady friend also consumed poison and is now battling for her life at the state-run Medical College hospital at Kozhikode.

Relatives of Shahir allege that the police, despite being aware of the developments, have not effected any arrests so far.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against 15 people.

