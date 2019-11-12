Image Source : PTI Kerala youth commits suicide over relationship with girl. Representational image

A youth who was lynched reportedly over a relationship with a female friend committed suicide by consuming poison here. His lady friend hearing the news also attempted suicide and is now battling for her life in hospital.

According to the friend of the deceased, Shahir, 22, was beaten up black and blue on Sunday by a group of men known to his lady friend on Sunday night.

Following the intervention of his mother and his brother who arrived at the scene, he was freed and after reaching home he locked himself up in his room.

Suspecting something amiss, the relatives, after opening the door, found Shahir unconscious and was taken to a hospital, as he had consumed poison.

He died in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Hearing the news, his lady friend also consumed poison and is now battling for her life at the state-run Medical College hospital at Kozhikode.

Relatives of Shahir allege that the police, despite being aware of the developments, have not effected any arrests so far.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against 15 people.

ALSO READ | Kerala to begin preventive drive against Nipah next month

ALSO READ | Congress in Kerala unhappy with Maharashtra alliance with Shiv Sena