Congress in Kerala unhappy with Maharashtra alliance with Shiv Sena

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullapally Ramachandran on Monday expressed his displeasure on the ongoing talks of the party leadership about government formation in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena.

"If there is no majority to form a government, then it's better to sit in the opposition," said Ramachandran and added that they will wait to find out what happens.

With the top brass of the Kerala state Congress in Delhi finalising the party's re-jig of office bearers, the Kerala unit is not comfortable with a tie-up with the Shiv Sena.

While NCP and Congress are allies in Maharashtra, in Kerala the three NCP legislators are allies of the ruling CPM-led Left and NCP has a state minister.

