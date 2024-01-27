Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gets Z+ security | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday got Z+ security cover from the Union Home Ministry, the Raj Bhavan notified in a statement.

The Z+ security cover of CRPF personnel has been extended to Khan and Raj Bhavan, his office said in a post on 'X'.

"Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan," the post said.

The move comes after high drama played out in the Kollam district of Kerala today when Khan, facing SFI's black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A visibly angry Khan accused CM Vijayan of "promoting lawlessness in the state." The dramatic scenes were witnessed at Nilamel in Kollam, located about 40 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

After sitting there for over two hours, Khan left the place only after the police showed him a copy of the FIR registered against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions of the law.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Kerala Governor cuts short his speech, reads only last paragraph during policy address | WATCH

ALSO READ | Kerala: Congress demands court-monitored probe into IT firm owned by Kerala CM's daughter