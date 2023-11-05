Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kerala blasts:54 cases registered for spreading communally instigative contents through social media

Kerala blasts: Kerala Police said it has registered 54 cases for spreading communally instigative content through social media in the aftermath of the recent blasts at a Christian prayer meet near Kalamassery in Kochi.

Police said on Saturday (November 4) that the most number- 26 cases- was registered in Malappuram district, followed by 15 in Ernakulam and five in Thiruvananthapuram. Thrissur City and Kottayam have reported two cases each, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kozhikode Rural have one case each.

The police, in a release, said they have identified numerous fake profiles which have been used to share posts that can instigate communal hatred.

"Requests have been made to Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to identify the IP addresses of such fake profiles. The cyber cell in the state is functioning round the clock to identify such handles," the release said.

Earlier, the Kerala Police said that the blast was caused by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The incident claimed the lives of three people and over 50 sustained injuries. According to the police, the accused also has the bills for the items purchased for the IED blast. Wherever Dominic purchased the goods, he made videos in those places.

Kochi Police had arrested Martin on Monday based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blasts at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting on Sunday. Following the incidents, Chief Minister Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter.

(With agencies inputs)

