Kerala: Ambulance collides with police vehicle in minister's convoy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI An ambulance collides with police vehicle in minister's convoy in Kollam, Kerala

Kerala: At least three people were injured after an ambulance and a police vehicle in a minister's convoy collided in Kollam, Kerala.

A case was registered against the drivers of both - the ambulance and police vehicle.

The ambulance collided with a police vehicle in the Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle.

Three people who were inside the ambulance were injured in the incident.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

ALSO READ | Noida sector 137, nearby areas face severe waterlogging | WATCH

Latest India News