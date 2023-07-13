Kerala: Ambulance collides with police vehicle in minister's convoy | WATCH

Kerala: At least three people were injured after an ambulance and a police vehicle in a minister's convoy collided in Kollam, Kerala.
A case was registered against the drivers of both - the ambulance and police vehicle.
The ambulance collided with a police vehicle in the Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle.
Three people who were inside the ambulance were injured in the incident.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV.
ALSO READ | Noida sector 137, nearby areas face severe waterlogging | WATCH