Kejriwal-Modi meet today, first after being re-elected as Delhi CM for third time

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet PM Modi today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (today) will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after being re-elected for third time as Delhi Chief Minister. The meeting is expected to take place around 11 am.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after AAP registered a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections, concluded last month.

Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time on February 16. He invited PM Modi for the swearing-in, however, the Prime Minister couldn't attend since he was in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, inaugurating a number of schemes.

The Delhi Chief Minister during his address at the swearing-in ceremony signalled that he wanted to work with the Centre for the betterment of Delhi when he sought blessings of PM Modi.

Kejriwal said it would have been great if PM Modi had attended his swearing-in but since PM Modi was pre-occupied in other event, he wanted his blessings.

"I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted on the day Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM.

Responding to PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians."

