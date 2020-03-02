Thinking of giving up Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: PM Modi

Image Source : FILE PM Modi: Thinking of giving up social media accounts on FB, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

PM Modi tweet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted that he was thinking of giving up social media accounts on FB, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube. His tweet on Monday evening has left everyone surprised. He is one of the most highly followed political figure on social media and especially Twitter.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," he tweeted from his official handle.

PM Narendra Modi is known for his active presence on social media. His online activity has been unlike any other Indian Prime Ministers who were rarely active in online, especially social media space to this extent. PM Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter.

On Facebook, PM Narendra Modi has 4 crore 45 lakh followers. On Instagram, PM Modi has 3 crore 52 lakh followers.

