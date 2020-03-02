Why has PM Modi decided to quit social media? Netizens ask

Come this Sunday, and you won't probably see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweets on social media. At least, that's what his latest tweet suggests. Shooting out a tweet from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister late Monday said he is "considering" quitting all his social media profiles -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube -- this Sunday, also leaving a cliffhanger of sorts -- "Will keep you all posted."

Modi's tweet has the entire nation and the world on tenterhooks with many perplexed as to why the prime minister has decided to make this move. A major lot expressed disappointment over the prime minister's decision, urging him not to go ahead with it. People began speculating different reasons behind his move, which still awaits a climax on Sunday.

Some are also keenly watching the development in utter disbelief. Some even failed to believe this could be true. His engagement on all his social media profiles is huge. Then why would the prime minister of a country announce such a huge decision?

Social media users think it is surreal. In fact, some are actually waiting for a "surprise" since his message is still open-ended.

I don't believe our PM will really be taking such step. He is an avid social media user who has harnessed its potential to the maximum. I think it's gonna be some surprise.🤞crossed. #ModiJi #NoSir pic.twitter.com/CjHrXbtwjC — PRASHANT DARSHAN (@1102PRASHANT) March 2, 2020

Well, Sunday is not too far but has definitely kept people on the edge.

