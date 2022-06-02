J&K: One labourer dies, another injured after being shot at by terrorists in Budgam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

One labourer was killed, another injured after being shot at by terrorists in Magraypora village and Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, one of them received a bullet injury in hand while another one was hit on shoulder.

Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where one of them sucumbed to injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said.

The area has been cordoned off while efforts are on to nab the attackers. More to follow.

