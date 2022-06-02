Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
J&K: One labourer dies, another injured after being shot at by terrorists in Budgam

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2022 22:34 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Highlights

  • Terrorists shot at two labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
  • One labourer succumbed to injuries, another is being treated at a hospital
  • The attack comes hours after a banker in Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead

One labourer was killed, another injured after being shot at by terrorists in Magraypora village and Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to reports, one of them received a bullet injury in hand while another one was hit on shoulder.

Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where one of them sucumbed to injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said.  

The area has been cordoned off while efforts are on to nab the attackers. More to follow.

