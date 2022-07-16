Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka violence: Woman throws relief money at Siddaramaiah's vehicle, demands 'justice' | VIDEO

Karnataka violence: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday visited Bagalkote, to meet those injured in the Kerur violence incident. During his visit, a woman threw money at his vehicle, which was given to her as a relief amount by the leader, for her husband's injuries during the violence.

"What we want is justice, not any compensation or sympathy. Whatever happened to me shouldn't happen to anyone else. I can't beg every day for relief from Siddaramaiah or anyone else who comes to beg for votes," she said as she threw currency notes at Siddaramaiah's vehicle.

Her husband Mohammad Hanif was injured in the Kerur violence. "After the incident, my husband needs to take at least one year of bed rest. Who will take care of my family? What I request is justice. I need justice, not compensation or sympathy," she added.

Violence had broken out between two groups from separate communities in Karnataka's Bagalkot last week. The incident involved Hindu Jagarana Vedike, following which section 144 was imposed in the Kerur district.

Soon after the incident, a group of miscreants barged into the market, set fire to carts, and vandalized bikes.

