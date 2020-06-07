Image Source : PTI Karnataka sets up portal for skilled migrants

The tech-savvy Karnataka government has set up a dedicated portal to register for skilled jobs by migrant workers from outside the southern state, an official said on Sunday.

"The state government has set up the portal www.migrant.kar.kaushalkar.com for skilled workers, especially migrants from other states across the country or even overseas to register their name and other details to find suitable jobs for them in any industry sector," the official told IANS here.

Thousand of skilled migrant workers lost their jobs since the lockdown was enforced on March 25 and extended till June 30, with partial relaxation of its restrictions in phases to restore normal life to contain the coronavirus break.

"The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation will assess the migrant workers' skills and alert them for placement in the sector in commensurate with their domain expertise," said the state unit's official in a statement.

As the portal is common to all migrants to log in and register their details, they can mention their domain skills in the relevant column ranging from engineering, processing, nursing and masonry to name a few.

"Though about 3-5 lakh migrants from across the state left for their native place in special buses and trains till date since May 3 due to prolonged lockdown and suspension of public transport service, about a lakh registered on the portal expressing willingness to rejoin in the job of their skills," noted the official.

The dedicated portal will also provide ready to employ skilled in diverse sectors through their database by matching with the data on jobs available across the industry," asserted the official,

"With the resumption of operations gradually keeping in view the social or physical distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers, demand for jobs will increase when the lockdown is lifted after June 30 and normal life will be restored," the official added.

The portal is the brainchild of state Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan who is in-charge of the skill development department besides IT, BT and science and technology.

The department plans to set up another portal soon with database on the jobs available across the sectors for the skilled workforce to select and apply.

