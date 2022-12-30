Karnataka: Amit Shah addresses public meeting in Mandya; terms Congress, JD(S) as corrupt and 'parivaarvadi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITSHAH Karnataka: Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Mandya

Amit Shah in Karnataka: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in poll-bound Karnataka. He also termed both the parties as "parivaarvadi" (dynastic politics) and corrupt and also urged the people of Mandya and Old Mysuru region to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming election in the state.

The BJP is aiming to gain a complete majority in Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru, as the party is considered to be weak in this region.

Addressing a massive public meeting as part of the ongoing 'Jana Sankalpa Yatra' in the state, Shah said it has been enough of JD(S)-Congress, Congress-JD(S) and that people of the Mysuru region should make BJP win with full majority this time.

Congress and JD(S) are both parivaarvadi parties, they are corrupt pirates. We have seen the administration of both parties, when Congress comes, Karnataka will become Delhi's ATM and when JD(S) comes it becomes ATM for a family. The repeated corruption by these two parties has stopped Karnataka's progress," he claimed.

Stating that the time has come to get free from 'parivaarvad' and corruption, Shah asked people to give BJP an opportunity to form the government with a full majority once, and bring a "double engine" government.

"In the next five years under the leadership of Modji we will take Karnataka much forward in the path of progress," he said, accusing both Congress and JD(S) of being "corrupt, communal and also protectors of criminals".

Several senior BJP leaders were present at Shah's event

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, and party's national General Secretary CT Ravi among other leaders were present at the event.

Reminding that he had begun campaigning for the 2018 Assembly polls from Mandya, he said, the people of Karnataka gave the BJP an opportunity to form the government making us the single largest party.

Then again in 2019 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Modi, with 52 per cent vote-share, Karnataka got 25 out of 28 seats for the BJP, he added.

It should be mentioned here that the election is scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect 224 members of the legislative assembly.

