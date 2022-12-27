'Not an inch of Karnataka...': CM Bommai reiterates his stance on border dispute with Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Karnataka CM Bommai reiterates his stance on the border dispute with Maharashtra

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, reiterated his position on the border dispute after the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the issue. He asserted that "not an inch of Karnataka will be ceded to Maharashtra" at any cost and that his government is fully committed to protecting every bit of land.

Reacting to the resolution adopted by the Maharashtra Assembly on the border issue, the CM said the resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly did not have any value and they are doing such things since their case pending before the Supreme Court is very weak. Bommai went on to say that the resolution of the Karnataka Assembly is very clear and the state is clear in its stand which is constitutionally and legally valid.

Stressing that not an inch would be given to Maharashtra, CM Bommai further claimed that Karnataka is confident of getting justice as the states have been organised on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956.

Karnataka govt committed to Kannadigas living Maharashtra: CM Bommai

"The Maharashtra politicians are known for such tricks as they knew very well that their case is weak. The government of Karnataka is committed to Kannadigas living in the neighbouring state. We are right constitutionally and legally," he added.

Earlier today, December 27, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved the resolution in the assembly expressing solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

“Central government should urge the Karnataka to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and Government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas,” read the resolution tabled by the chief minister.

