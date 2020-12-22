Prominent Baloch activist Karima, who once sent rakhi message to PM Modi, found dead in Canada

Image Source : TWITTER@KARIMABALOCH Karima, who studied psychology, had in 2016 recorded a video message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rakshabandhan seeking his support for the Baloch cause.

Karima Baloch, a prominent activist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada. She had gone missing since Sunday. Karima, who highlighted Pakistan Army's human rights abuses in Balochistan, had fled Pakistan in 2016 and settled as refugee in Canada.

As per the Balochistan Post, Karima went missing on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, her family said that they had found her dead body, IANS reported.

Who was Karima Baloch

Named as one of the world's 100 most inspirational and influential women in 2016 by the BBC, Karima was known as one of the strongest voice of Baloch people at home and abroad.

Karima, who studied psychology, had in 2016 recorded a video message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rakshabandhan seeking his support for the Baloch cause.

"On this day I have come to you and would like to say that we consider you as our brother. And we expect that you become the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes in Balochistan, human rights violation in international forums and become the voice of those sisters whose brothers are missing," Karima had said in her message.

'Probe Karima's death'

Meanwhile, demand for a probe into Karima Baloch's suspicious death is gathering momentum in Canada. Hundreds of Baloch activists on social media played video clips of Karima's speech in Canada where she had raised an alarm about the Pakistani oppressors of Baloch people being settled in Canada accommodated by the Justin Trudeau government.

Many are also pointing towards Pakistani spy agency ISI being behind Karima's death.

