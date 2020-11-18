Iran's top terrorist, who kidnapped Kulbhushan Jadhav, killed in Balochistan: Report

Mullah Omar Irani belonged to banned Iranian outfit ‘Jash-ul-Adal’.

In a major development, Pakistani security forces claimed to have killed Iran's top most terrorist Mullah Omar Irani. According to reports, Irani and his two sons were killed during an exchange of fire with police in Turbat town of Kech district of Balochistan province. The incident took place on November 17.

According to reports, Irani worked for the Pakistan army and was also involved in the kidnapping of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Irani had kidnapped Jadhav from Chabahar area of Iran and was later handed over to the Pakistan army.

"All the three people, who were killed in the exchange of fire, were wanted by the Iranian government for long for kidnapping and killing of Iranian forces and other subversion activities," Pakistan-based Dawn news said.

The website also reported that action against Irani, who belonged to banned Iranian outfit ‘Jash-ul-Adal’, came days after Tehran asked Islamabad to nab the wanted terrorist.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. While Pakistan claims Jadhav, who had business interests in Iran, was arrested from Balochistan, India has maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran-Pakistan border.

Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to him and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

