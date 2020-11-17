BRICS Summit: 'Must ensure countries that support terrorism are held accountable', PM Modi slams Pakistan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi says countries that supports terrorism must be held accountable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the BRICS Summit via video conferencing and lashed out at countries that supports terrorism. The Prime Minister in an indirect mention to Pakistan said, "terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing today. We must ensure that the countries that support and assist the terrorists are also blamed, and this problem must be tackled in an organized manner."

In a tweet by Prime Minister's Office, it said, "आतंकवाद आज विश्व के सामने सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। हमें यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि आतंकवादियों को समर्थन और सहायता देने वाले देशों को भी दोषी ठहराया जाए, और इस समस्या का संगठित तरीके से मुकाबला किया जाए."

Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said, "In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our 'sherpas' can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years."

