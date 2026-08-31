ABVP's Ankit Bidhan wins Panjab University students' council president post by 2,879 votes

Chandigarh:

The results of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections have been announced, with ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan securing a landslide victory in the presidential race. Bidhan defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 2,879 votes.

His victory triggered celebrations among ABVP workers and supporters on the university campus, with party supporters raising slogans and celebrating the result.

The victory for the post of President is being considered a major achievement for the ABVP. The organisation has described it as a victory for its influence and support among students. "The Verdict is in! Panjab University chooses ABVP yet again! Another mandate. Another massive victory. Thank you, PU," the ABVP said in a post on X.

Political discussions have also intensified among student organisations and candidates following the election results. Ankit Bidhan's victory in the presidential race has once again underscored the ABVP's influence in Punjab University student politics.

Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulates Ankit Bidhan

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has congratulated Ankit Bidhan. In a post on X, Bittu said, "ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan has won the Punjab University Students’ Union President’s election with a convincing mandate—making it a second consecutive victory for ABVP. The last-minute support extended by SOI to the ABVP nominee in the final 48 hours makes this victory even more significant. Heartiest congratulations to Sri Ankit Bidhan and ABVP on this stupendous victory. A strong mandate reflects the confidence of students in ABVP’s leadership and vision. Congratulations to the entire ABVP team!"

SOI unconditional support to ABVP

According to an official post by the ABVP, SOI had extended unconditional support to ABVP in the PUCSC elections. The announcement was made just hours before voting started. The ABVP said SOI decided to back its candidate after the nomination papers of SOI's own presidential candidate were rejected, preventing the organisation from contesting the post this year.

This was being seen as a major indication of growing cooperation between the SAD and the BJP after the two parties ended their long-standing alliance in 2020 over the Centre's farm laws.

Polling for the Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections started at 9:30 am on Monday across various university departments.

Who is Ankit Bidhan?

It should be noted that Ankit Bidhan is originally from Jind district, Haryana. After graduating from Jind University, he studied law at the Department of Law, Panjab University. He is currently pursuing a PhD at the Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion, Panjab University.

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