Bihar and Jharkhand sign Sone water-sharing agreement, settling 25-year-long dispute

New Delhi:

Bihar and Jharkhand have taken a major step towards resolving a long-running water dispute, signing an agreement on sharing the waters of the Sone river in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The agreement is being described as a permanent resolution to a dispute that has remained unresolved for nearly 25 years. The pact was signed on Monday in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Bihar's deputy chief minister, the Union home secretary and senior officials from the Centre and both states. The agreement assumes significance for both states as the Sone river and the Bansagar project have long been linked to questions over water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Amit Shah hails agreement

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said the resolution of the nearly 25-year-old dispute demonstrated that even complex inter-state issues could be settled through dialogue when negotiations are guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism. Shah said the agreement would permanently resolve issues linked to large geographical areas, farmers, rural communities and drinking water supplies in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Calling the development an excellent example of 'Team Bharat', the Home Minister said states can retain their distinct identities while working together within the larger national framework. He added that there is no problem that cannot be resolved when states move forward with a spirit of cooperation.

Why did the Sone water dispute begin?

The roots of the issue go back to an agreement signed in 1973 between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and undivided Bihar. The agreement dealt with the sharing of Sone river waters as well as the cost of the Bansagar dam project in Madhya Pradesh. The situation changed after Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The creation of the new state triggered a dispute over the distribution of water from the Bansagar project.

Jharkhand sought a larger share, pointing out that a substantial portion of the project's catchment area fell within its territory. Bihar, on the other hand, relied on the provisions of the 1973 agreement while staking its claim to water from the project. The disagreement continued for nearly a quarter of a century before the two states reached the latest settlement.

Several Bihar districts expected to benefit

The agreement is expected to improve the availability of water for irrigation and drinking purposes across a large part of Bihar. According to Shah, adequate water would be available for people and farmers in Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Arwal, Gaya and Patna districts.

The significance is particularly important for rural areas where irrigation availability has a direct bearing on farming activities. The agreement is also expected to address drinking water requirements for a large population across the affected districts.

Jharkhand's Palamu, Garhwa regions also in focus

The benefits of the agreement will extend to Jharkhand as well. Shah said water would become available for both irrigation and drinking purposes in Palamu, Garhwa and other parts of the state. For Jharkhand, the settlement also addresses a long-standing concern over its share of water following the state's creation in 2000. The agreement thus seeks to provide greater clarity over water availability while ending a dispute that had continued between the two neighbouring states for years.

Hemant Soren, Samrat Choudhary thank Centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for facilitating the resolution, according to a government statement. The statement said Shah's initiative had helped bring long-pending inter-state water disputes to the negotiating table through the Inter-State Council. It added that four significant agreements have been reached so far this year.

Sone pact is fourth major inter-state agreement this year

The Bihar-Jharkhand agreement is part of a broader series of efforts to settle long-standing disputes between states. On July 7, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh reached an agreement on outstanding payments related to the 'Narmada Award' beneficiary states. The settlement addressed long-pending disputes over cost-sharing for the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project, with the outstanding dues being resolved through a one-time settlement.

Earlier, on June 29, Rajasthan and Haryana signed an agreement concerning the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project. The pact is aimed at enabling Rajasthan to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 agreement on sharing usable surface water in the Upper Yamuna Basin.

Another major development came on June 16, when a consensus was reached on the long-pending 'Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project' at a meeting chaired by Shah. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan agreed to an MoU for implementing the 'Kishau Multipurpose Project '.

What the Sone agreement means for Bihar and Jharkhand

The latest agreement goes beyond settling a decades-old disagreement over water allocation. For Bihar and Jharkhand, a clearer framework for water availability could have implications for irrigation, rural areas and drinking water supplies in several districts. The development also underlines the importance of negotiations between states when natural resources are shared across administrative boundaries. With the Sone water dispute now settled, the two states can focus on using the available water resources for the benefit of farmers and communities while working within the agreed framework.

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